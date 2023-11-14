WWE has revealed which superstars are the top merchandise sellers for 2023.

The list includes Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Kevin Owens, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE women’s champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE world heavyweight champoin Seth Rollins. Also included is factions, with The Bloodline and Judgment Day being the top sellers in that department.

Check out the top selling superstars on #WWEShop for this holiday season! Get your favorite superstar’s gear today! #WWE : https://t.co/ST10rEwrKC pic.twitter.com/vwehk84lAR — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 13, 2023

