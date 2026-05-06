A new name, a bold statement, and a looming debut.

The man formerly known as EVIL is officially on his way to WWE NXT television under a new identity, as a promo aired on Tuesday’s episode revealing he will now go by “Naraku.”

In the vignette, Naraku reflected on his decorated career in Japan, noting the championships he captured and the battles he’s already endured before arriving in NXT.

Now, his focus has shifted.

Naraku declared that NXT is entering a new era filled with opportunity, and made it clear he intends to be a central figure in that evolution.

He quickly turned his attention to the top of the mountain, calling out Tony D’Angelo as the man currently holding the prize he desires.

No gift.

Just a warning.

Rather than offering respect, Naraku delivered a proclamation, stating that he and D’Angelo will meet in battle at some point down the line.

The promo closed with confirmation that Naraku will officially debut on next week’s episode of NXT.

Interestingly, the new name contradicts an earlier report from the same day suggesting he would perform as “Nox Raijin,” a name WWE had recently trademarked on April 28.

Plans change.

The message doesn’t.

UPDATE: Will Kroos, now known as Mason Rolf, took out Tony D’Angelo and slammed him into Tavion Heights, before telling the NXT world that he has arrived.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.