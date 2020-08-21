WWE Reveals Why Vince McMahon Is Appearing on Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will be opening tonight’s SmackDown on FOX to introduce WWE ThunderDome to fans.

As noted earlier, WWE announced today that McMahon will kick off tonight’s live SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando. They have since confirmed that Vince will be there to give the official first look at the new state-of-the-art viewing experience.

You can see photos and video from Thursday’s ThunderDome sneak peek by clicking here. Below is WWE’s updated announcement on Vince’s SmackDown appearance, along with the line-up for tonight’s live show:

Mr. McMahon to kick off SmackDown from WWE ThunderDome Are you ready for some thunder? WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will open tonight’s episode of SmackDown to give the WWE Universe its very first look at WWE ThunderDome, WWE’s new state-of-the-art set complete with video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras. Don’t miss Mr. McMahon kick off this groundbreaking new era of WWE programming tonight on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

* Vince McMahon will open the show to present ThunderDome

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Jeff Hardy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

* Big E vs. Sheamus

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman delivers one final message before SummerSlam

