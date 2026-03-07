Alicia Taylor is drawing a firm line with fans and making it clear that some online behavior has crossed into uncomfortable territory.

On March 7, 2026, the WWE ring announcer posted a message to her Instagram Story addressing what she described as increasingly strange interactions from fans who appear to believe that a simple reply on social media means they now have a personal relationship with her.

Taylor said the situation has become common enough that she felt the need to address it publicly.

“I guess this needs to be said, because it’s happening more frequently…and I find it to be INSANE and CREEPY AF,” Taylor wrote.

While she made it clear that she appreciates positive messages from fans, Taylor explained that some people are taking things far beyond what she considers normal fan interaction.

“1st: I appreciate fans and messages of support. If you are a fan and I respond to you, this does not mean that we are now BFFs.”

Taylor then described some of the messages she has been receiving. According to her, certain fans have been sending repeated voice notes and invitations to spend time together whenever WWE travels to their city.

“I DO NOT want daily voice messages from you, we are NOT hanging out, NO you cannot take me to dinner when I am in town, NO we are not going to concerts together, NO I will not respond to every single message that you send (talking to yourself at this point).”

She ended the post with a blunt summary of how she feels about the situation.

“It’s F*****ING weird behavior.”

Taylor has worked as a WWE ring announcer since 2018 and has become a familiar voice on WWE programming. Despite her public role, she has often expressed a preference for keeping her personal life private and avoiding social media drama.

Her latest message makes it clear that she believes some fans have blurred the line between support and intrusion.

