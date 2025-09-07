WWE ring announcer Mark Nash has shared his appreciation for John Cena helping to kick-start his run in the company.

Following the final blue brand appearance for the “Never Seen 17” time former world champion this past Friday night in Chicago, Illinois, Cena was the subject of a statement shared by Nash via social media.

Nash posted some photos of their work together along with a statement thanking Cena for the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with him.

“Thank you John Cena for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Nash wrote. “I’ve been in the ring to introduce World Title Fights in boxing, but this is easily one of the most memorable [and] iconic introductions that I will carry with me forever.”

Nash continued, “The past couple of months having the privilege of introducing The Greatest of All Time, The Never Seen Seventeen on Friday Night Smackdown has truly been an honor! Thank you.”