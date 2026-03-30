WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor is sharing a fun piece of her past that many fans may not know about.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor revealed that before joining WWE, she had a lengthy career as a professional drummer, including a memorable stint working on Disney’s massively popular Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus.

Her post comes as Disney celebrates the 20-year anniversary of Hannah Montana, prompting Taylor to reflect on her unique journey to WWE.

“Maxxine Dupri told me that I needed to flex a little bit, as we celebrate Hannah Montana 20,” Taylor wrote. “There are still a lot of people who think my life started in WWE … for the people in the back l had a LONG career as a professional drummer before becoming a WWE ring announcer.”

That’s not something you hear every day.

Taylor went on to specifically highlight her experience working with one of the biggest Disney stars of that era.

“One incredible opportunity, was working on the Disney mega-hit ‘Hannah Montana’ with the ever so talented Miley Cyrus. Thank you to Miley Cyrus and her team for the wonderful experience! Super cool to be a part of Disney history…”