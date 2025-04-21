Alicia Taylor, the ring announcer for WWE, announced via social media that she will not be at tonight’s Raw After ‘Mania special episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Las Vegas, NV.

Taylor announced the news via social media, confirming SmackDown’s Mark Shunock as her replacement for this evening.

“WOW. I’m going to decompress and process WrestleMania on this flight home,” she wrote via X. “Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE ❤️ My voice gets a night off! WEelcome our SD ring annnouncer Mark Shunock tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Additionally, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video previewing tonight’s Raw, where he confirms that new WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will be on the program.

Previously announced for the 4/21 Raw is an appearance by new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who vows to reveal how he plans to “ruin wrestling” tonight.