A new filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland has expanded the negligence claims against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon regarding alleged sexual abuse involving former WWE ring boys.

The amended complaint introduces detailed accusations from three additional plaintiffs, identified as John Does 6, 7, and 8. It includes new allegations of child sexual abuse against former ring announcer Mel Phillips and, separately, against former WWE wrestler and executive Pat Patterson. Phillips passed away in 2012, while Patterson died in 2020.

POST Wrestling’s Brandon Thurston reports that the updated complaint seeks to establish that the ring boys were compensated — even informally — in an effort to demonstrate that WWE and its executives had a legal duty of care toward them. The complaint argues that payment, along with allegations involving supervision and travel arrangements, shows the underage ring crew were not simply volunteers or independent participants, but individuals for whom the WWF bore responsibility.

In response, WWE has contended that the plaintiffs failed to properly assert “successor liability,” the legal principle that would allow a company to be held accountable for the actions of its predecessor. WWE maintains the lawsuit does not sufficiently explain why either WWE or TKO should be liable for conduct allegedly committed by WWF personnel during the 1980s.

WWE also argued that the plaintiffs’ alleged employment by Phillips does not directly implicate the company. “To the contrary, the Complaint alleges that Phillips hired Plaintiffs and that Phillips paid Plaintiffs money for the work he requested,” WWE stated.

From POST Wrestling: