Thanks to Peter Cumberland for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Butch and Ridge Holland

* Shotzi defeated Shayna Baszler

* The Viking Raiders defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sonya Deville

* Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez. After the match, Ripley attacked Rodriguez until Liv Morgan made the save with a kendo stick

* Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Imperium

* Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn after interference by The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.