Thanks to Kit Livingston for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet by DQ. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked for the disqualification but Braun Strowman made the save and promised to find a partner for a six-man later in the night

* Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez

* Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight. This started with an Open Challenge. After the match, Knight complained about the count so Drew McIntyre came out. Knight thought McIntyre was on his side but McIntyre polled the crowd on if he should Claymore the referee or Knight, and they voted Knight. This led to a match

* Drew McIntyre defeated LA Knight. Drew dominated

* Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa by DQ when Sikoa used a steel chair. After the match, Owens put Sikoa through a table

* Ridge Holland defeated Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Shayna Baszler

* Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium. Zayn pinned Ludwig Kaiser.. After the match, Sami spoke to the crowd and accidentally referred to us as Kingston, not Kitchener. He was loudly booed and Braun reminded him where he was at. Sami played it of and said he was still a bad guy as of not too long ago, so old habits die hard. He was forgiven and they ended the show on a positive note

