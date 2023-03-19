Thanks to Micheal Nxumalo for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Bayley, Chelsea Green and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch. Belair hit the KOD on Green for the win

* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar using his feet on the ropes for leverage. Rhea Ripley and the rest of Legado del Fantasma were at the show in Fargo

* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. LeRae hit the moonsault on Kai for the pin

* Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight with a Cody Cutter and CrossRhodes. Great pre-match promo by LA

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet interrupted Maximum Male Models, then destroyed them in a tag team match

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. This started out with Corbin proposing that he and Lashley team up to rule the tag team division. Lashley was not interested, finishing Corbin off with a Spear

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins with a low blow and The ATL. Rollins came back with a post-match attack, then laid Theory out with the Stomp

