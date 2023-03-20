Thanks to Felix Michaels for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Ridge Holland and Butch

* Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan. Good hometown pop for Baszler, she had friends/family in the crowd Liv was over huge

* Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Imperium

Intermission

* The Viking Raiders defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sonya Deville and Shotzi in a Triple Threat. Post-match angle led to show of respect between Flair and Shotzi after Deville was taken out

* Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn thanks to an assist from The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.