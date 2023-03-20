Thanks to Tim Balz for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois:

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. Corbin tried to talk Lashley into teaming up with him but Lashley destroyed him

* Mia Yim and Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar. Mysterio won with his feet on the ropes

* Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight. Cody was really over and spent more time than others signing autographs and taking photos. LA’s heel promo was entertaining

Intermission

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Maximum Male Models

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Chelsea Green, Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins. Huge ovation for Rollins and everyone kept singing his song. Rollins beat Theory with a trash can at one point while they fought in the crowd. Theory won with a low blow and ATL for the pin. Rollins got payback after the match by humiliating Theory, hitting the Stomp and speaking to the fans to send everyone home happy

