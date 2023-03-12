Thanks to Mike Beitsch for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show in Youngstown, Ohio at the Covelli Centre:

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders

* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight by powerbombing her through a table

* Santos Escobar defeated The Miz

* Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio defeated Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The end came when everyone hit their moves. Solo with a Spike to McIntyre, Sheamus with a Brogue to Solo, Jey with superkicks to Sheamus then Rey. Jey went to the top for the splash but Sami’s music hit to a loud pop. Instead of coming out from the back Sami ran down from the crowd, hopped the barrier and shoved Jey off the top, allowing Rey to hit 619 for the win. Drew paid tribute to Rey for going into the Hall of Fame after

* Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was at ringside

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in the main event. Good main event in and out of the ring, Theory won with a low blow. Rollins was over more than anyone else and ended up taking out Theory then signing ringside autographs to send everyone home happy

