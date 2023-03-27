Thanks to Aaron Pegram for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Chelsea Green
* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville
Intermission
* Asuka and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory interrupts MizTV with Bobby Lashley as the guest. This leads to Adam Pearce making a match
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Lashley had good homecoming reactions tonight
* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa
