WWE live event results from Sunday's show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Chelsea Green

* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville

Intermission

* Asuka and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory interrupts MizTV with Bobby Lashley as the guest. This leads to Adam Pearce making a match

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Lashley had good homecoming reactions tonight

* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa

