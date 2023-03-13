Thanks to Tucker Gartland for the following WWE Road to WrestleMania house show results from tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross and Asuka defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Carmella and Piper Niven. Belair pinned Bayley after a KOD. Bianca and Asuka had a brief showdown after the match

* Ricochet won the 18-man Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The match included Ricochet, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, The Miz, Mustafa Ali, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Otis, Bronson Reed, Baron Corbin, Rick Boogs, Dolph Ziggler.

Ricochet last eliminated Dominik to win. LA was quickly eliminated first, almost immediately. At one point Dominik eliminated his father to save Damian Priest from 619, Dom got lots of heat in this match. The title match was to take place later in the show but Imperium announced the match will happen now instead

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa by DQ. This was a great match. One highlight was Cody taking several attempts but finally succeeding in knocking Sikoa off the apron with a Disaster Kick to put him through the table. The DQ came when Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos broke up a pin off a Cross Rhodes. Sami Zayn then rushed the ring from the crowd and helped with The Bloodline. Cody cut a post-match promo about wanting to come back to MSG as champion. He wished everyone to enjoy the rest of the show and said it was an honor to be back at MSG

* LA Knight issued an Open Challenge after intermission. Braun Strowman quickly answered, then squashed Knight with a powerslam for the pin

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat. Flair helped Liv up after the match and raised her arm for the crowd

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins by pinning him in a Steel Cage match. Rollins was over in a massive way, they started singing his song long before this match, in the concourse areas, outside while waiting in line, and then even louder outside of the arena and into the street after the show. Theory got the pin after a low blow. After the match, Rollins hit a Stomp on Theory, then gave a babyface thank-you promo to the crowd and posed on top of the cage

