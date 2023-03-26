Thanks to Phillip Oates for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s house show at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained in a Triple Threat over Chelsea Green and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch

* Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

* Asuka and Mia Yim defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos when Cody pinned Jey Uso

Intermission

* Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained in a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins after a low blow and ATL. Rollins hit a Stomp after the match, then led the crowd in a singing of his theme song

