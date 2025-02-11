WWE will be returning to The Theater at Madison Square Garden next month.

On Tuesday, WWE announced that WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 will take place on March 11 from The Theater at MSG in New York City, New York. Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale starting this Friday, February 14, at 10a/9c.

The company released the following announcement and promotional poster for the 3/11 special event:

Roadblock set for Tuesday, March 11 at the Theatre at MSG – Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET WWE today announced Roadblock will take place Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The special episode of NXT will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb, 14 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code NXTLIVE starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET / 8:59 p.m. PT.

Make sure to join us here on 3/11 for live WWE Roadblock 2025 results coverage from New York City, N.Y.