AJ Styles is “Phenomenal.”

And all of his peers know it.

As noted, AJ Styles cut a promo bidding farewell to the WWE Universe ‘Down Under’ at the WWE Australia Supershow earlier this week.

During the WWE Supershow in Japan later in the week, the pro wrestling legend had a similar moment, cutting a promo in the ring and thanking fans in “The Land of the Rising Sun,” a market Styles has a storied history in, for their support throughout his career.

While in the ring, Styles was joined by the entire roster that was backstage at the show to show their appreciation and to honor “The Phenomenal One.”

