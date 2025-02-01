WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens In A Ladder Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

– The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Checkout Episode 450 of The Hoots Podcast