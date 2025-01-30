A lot of whispers in the wind regarding surprise entrants for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this Saturday night, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

* The last word going around about Becky Lynch was that she was awaiting creative and could debut at any time. We have not heard if creative has been set for her.

* Ilja Dragunov was at the WWE Performance Center last week doing in-ring training.

* Jade Cargill has been at the WWE Performance Center doing in ring training of late.

* Nikki Bella’s name was discussed among talent as a possible Royal Rumble entrant.

* The Wyatts absence is injury related.

* A number of AEW and TNA talent are in the city for WrestleCon, so you’re likely to see some bait in regards to “who is in town.”

* Also in town for WrestleCon and not under contract are Mr. Kennedy, Kurt Angle, Matt Cardona, The Dudley Boyz, Chavo Guerrero Jr, The Godfather, The Headbangers, JBL, Riddick Moss, Rhino, Matt Riddle, Rob Van Dam.

* Regarding Cardona, there are at least people (outside of WWE) claiming that the plan is for an appearance. There has been no confirmation on this rumor yet.

* On the women’s side in town for WrestleCon are The IIconics, Indi Hartwell, Maki Itoh, Mickie James, ODB, and Victoria.

* If you were holding out hope for a Bronson Reed return and swerve, that isn’t in the cards. He still is on a scooter to help with his injury. He did tweet the date of the Royal Rumble show and a note about changes coming, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

* Karl Anderson is expected out well through WrestleMania and isn’t slated to be in town.

* The last we heard of AJ Styles, he was at Bound For Glory and wasn’t in a walking boot or on crutches. WWE is hopeful he can be there for the Royal Rumble.

* There had been creative discussed for Alexa Bliss, but we haven’t heard about her status for this week.

* There is no information to suggest Big E. is planned as a surprise entrant, despite a lot of talk about the possibility.

* On the other side of things, Corey Graves is and very much has been cleared for in-ring for years. Take that for what it’s worth.

* Pat McAfee is a name that many talent backstage expect to appear in the Royal Rumble because of it being in Indianapolis.

* Valhalla was recently on maternity leave and sources close to her claim she isn’t ready for a return yet.

* Omos is expected to be in town for the show.

* Joe Hendry is scheduled for the Jericho Cruise, but is so far only listed for February 3. He was recently announced for Wrestlecon the weekend of the Rumble, which is in Indianapolis.

* Other free agents and legends listed for the Cruise are Enzo Amore, Al Snow, 2 Cold Scorpio, Juventud Guerrera, Ernest The Cat Miller, Elias — so if you had any sliver of hope that Ernest the Cat Miller would be in the Rumble, I’m sorry.

* Jordynne Grace has been officially signed, and despite outright claiming she will be out of town during the show, there are still sources who insist she will be there.

* TNA talent Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Masha Slamovich, Jake Something, Killer Kelly, Steve Maclin, KC Navarro are also in town for Por Wrestling Revolver.

* There are many asking about the status of Malakai Black. Typically AEW’s website is a good indicator of who is still technically under contract. He’s listed on their website still. Whether or not that rules him out, with rumors of him being WWE-bound, remains to be seen.

