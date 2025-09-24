The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event is shaping up to be one of the most historic shows in company history. Fans around the world are already buzzing about the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania 42, and for good reason.

With well over 20 years of industry-leading news and live results coverage of WWE premium live events under our belt, WrestlingHeadlines.com will once again set the standard for the best up-to-the-minute coverage on the web when we present our comprehensive WWE Royal Rumble 2026 results.

Here’s everything we know so far about WWE Royal Rumble 2026:

When & Where Is WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The 39th annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the annual Riyadh Season.

This marks the first time a traditional annual Royal Rumble event will be held outside of North America. It will also be the 14th WWE event in Saudi Arabia since the start of the company’s 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership with the Ministry of Sport in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Due to the time difference, the show will air during the daytime in North America to accommodate prime-time viewing in Riyadh.

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026

For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble will stream live on ESPN in the United States. International fans will be able to watch via Netflix, following WWE’s major media rights shift after their Peacock deal expired in late 2025.

Road To Royal Rumble: WWE European Tour

WWE announced a special “Road to Royal Rumble” European tour, featuring 11 events between January 8–19, 2026. The tour will include both live events and television tapings for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, giving fans across Europe a chance to experience the buildup to the big event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Matches & What To Expect

As always, the Men’s Royal Rumble match and the Women’s Royal Rumble match will headline the show.

The Men’s Royal Rumble winner will earn a championship match at WrestleMania 42 for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Women’s Royal Rumble winner will secure a title shot at WrestleMania 42 for either the WWE Women’s Championship or the Women’s World Championship.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18–19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More matches for WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Tickets & Travel Packages

Tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2026 went on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Vendors such as MVP Travel are offering special packages for fans, which may include flights, hotel accommodations, and event tickets.

WWE Royal Rumble Results (Event History)

Why WWE Royal Rumble Is Historic In A Nutshell

* First Royal Rumble event outside of North America

* First Rumble to stream on ESPN in the U.S. and Netflix internationally

* First of WWE’s annual “Big Five” PLEs (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank) to take place in Saudi Arabia

* Second Royal Rumble show to be held in Saudi Arabia, following the inaugural WWE Greatest Royal Rumble special event in April 2018

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Quick Facts

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Event Number: 39th annual Royal Rumble

Streaming (U.S.): ESPN

Streaming (International): Netflix

Tour: “Road to Royal Rumble” European Tour (Jan. 8–19, 2026)

Headliners: Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble matches

Destination: Winners challenge for world titles at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday, January 31, 2026, for live WWE Royal Rumble results coverage from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!