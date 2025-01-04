WWE is coming to Saudi Arabia in 2026 in a big way.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple sources within WWE.

This will mark the first time the Royal Rumble, which officially begins WWE’s Road to WrestleMania, will be held outside the United States since it became a pay-per-view event in January 1989. The inaugural Rumble, a special broadcast on the USA Network, was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in January 1988.

The deal to host the event in Saudi Arabia is finalized, with an official announcement expected as early as this Monday’s Raw Netflix premiere.

Bringing one of WWE’s premier annual events to Saudi Arabia represents the company’s largest-scale endeavor in the region so far. This move may also pave the way for other marquee events, such as WrestleMania, to potentially be hosted in the Middle East. However, it will likely generate significant discussion, as WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia has faced scrutiny in some quarters.

WWE is currently in the midst of a 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which runs through 2028. To date, the company has hosted 12 pay-per-view events in the region—including the “Greatest Royal Rumble,” distinct from the traditional Rumble—and two television tapings. The deal has also seen the launch of the WWE Experience attraction, featuring the first-ever WWE-themed dark ride, an Undertaker-themed escape room, and various memorabilia displays.

