The WWE Royal Rumble is returning to Texas.

WWE announced today that the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be held on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets for The Rumble will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 9am ET via Ticketmaster. You can register for the pre-sale via this link. WWE and On Location will also be offering Priority Passes, which go on sale Friday, September 9 at 12pm ET. Details can be found at this link or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a press release issued to us today. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”

WWE added in the press release, “Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.”

It was reported back in May and again in August that The Alamodome was the front-runner for The Rumble in 2023, and now the date and venue have been confirmed.

WWE previously held The Rumble at the 64,000-seat Alamodome in 1997 and 2017. WWE announced attendance of 60,477 in 1997, and 52,020 in 2017. This is the fourth time The Rumble has been held in San Antonio.

The 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with announced attendance of 44,390.

