Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opened up with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered at #1. Cody entered at #30. The biggest surprises in the match were Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

It’s important to note that Rey Mysterio was never eliminated as he never made his entrance, but it was implied that Dominik Mysterio attacked him backstage. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston never had his elimination announced either. He was tossed out by GUNTHER, but he landed on a chair and the elimination was up in the air.

Rhodes has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Pat McAfee returned before the match and is calling the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Below are the orders from tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, along with photos and videos:

ENTRANTS:

1. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

2. Sheamus

3. The Miz

4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

5. Johnny Gargano

6. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods

7. Karrion Kross

8. Chad Gable

9. Drew McIntyre

10. Santos Escobar

11. Angelo Dawkins

12. Brock Lesnar

13. Bobby Lashley

14. Baron Corbin

15. Seth Rollins

16. Otis

17. Rey Mysterio

18. Dominik Mysterio

19. Elias

20. Finn Balor

21. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

22. Damian Priest

23. Montez Ford

24. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

25. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

26. Omos

27. Braun Strowman

28. Ricochet

29. Logan Paul

30. Cody Rhodes

ELIMINATIONS:

1. The Miz, by Sheamus

2. Karrion Kross, by Drew McIntyre

3. Xavier Woods, by GUNTHER

4. Santos Escobar, by Brock Lesnar

5. Angelo Dawkins, by Brock Lesnar

6. Chad Gable, by Brock Lesnar

7. Brock Lesnar, by Bobby Lashley

8. Baron Corbin, by Seth Rollins

9. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins

10. Otis, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

11. Elias, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

12. Johnny Gargano, by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

13. Booker T, by GUNTHER

14. Montez Ford, by Damian Priest

15. Damian Priest, by Edge

16. Finn Balor, by Edge

17. Edge, by Finn Balor and Damian Priest

18. Omos, by Braun Strowman

19. Sheamus, by GUNTHER

20. Drew McIntyre, by GUNTHER

21. Dominik Mysterio, by Cody Rhodes

22. Braun Strowman, by Cody Rhodes

23. Ricochet, by Austin Theory

24. Austin Theory, by Cody Rhodes

25. Seth Rollins, by Logan Paul

26. Logan Paul, by Cody Rhodes

27. GUNTHER, by Cody Rhodes

NOTE: Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio were technically never eliminated

Winner: Cody Rhodes

BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! pic.twitter.com/vW8PtO9I0F — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

The Rated-R Superstar has returned at #RoyalRumble!@EdgeRatedR has his sights set on The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/xzPjs66THS — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

LOGAN PAUL IS BACK! The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble. Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

