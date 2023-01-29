Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opened up with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered at #1. Cody entered at #30. The biggest surprises in the match were Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
It’s important to note that Rey Mysterio was never eliminated as he never made his entrance, but it was implied that Dominik Mysterio attacked him backstage. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston never had his elimination announced either. He was tossed out by GUNTHER, but he landed on a chair and the elimination was up in the air.
Rhodes has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.
Pat McAfee returned before the match and is calling the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.
Below are the orders from tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, along with photos and videos:
ENTRANTS:
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER
2. Sheamus
3. The Miz
4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston
5. Johnny Gargano
6. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods
7. Karrion Kross
8. Chad Gable
9. Drew McIntyre
10. Santos Escobar
11. Angelo Dawkins
12. Brock Lesnar
13. Bobby Lashley
14. Baron Corbin
15. Seth Rollins
16. Otis
17. Rey Mysterio
18. Dominik Mysterio
19. Elias
20. Finn Balor
21. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T
22. Damian Priest
23. Montez Ford
24. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
25. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory
26. Omos
27. Braun Strowman
28. Ricochet
29. Logan Paul
30. Cody Rhodes
ELIMINATIONS:
1. The Miz, by Sheamus
2. Karrion Kross, by Drew McIntyre
3. Xavier Woods, by GUNTHER
4. Santos Escobar, by Brock Lesnar
5. Angelo Dawkins, by Brock Lesnar
6. Chad Gable, by Brock Lesnar
7. Brock Lesnar, by Bobby Lashley
8. Baron Corbin, by Seth Rollins
9. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins
10. Otis, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
11. Elias, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
12. Johnny Gargano, by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio
13. Booker T, by GUNTHER
14. Montez Ford, by Damian Priest
15. Damian Priest, by Edge
16. Finn Balor, by Edge
17. Edge, by Finn Balor and Damian Priest
18. Omos, by Braun Strowman
19. Sheamus, by GUNTHER
20. Drew McIntyre, by GUNTHER
21. Dominik Mysterio, by Cody Rhodes
22. Braun Strowman, by Cody Rhodes
23. Ricochet, by Austin Theory
24. Austin Theory, by Cody Rhodes
25. Seth Rollins, by Logan Paul
26. Logan Paul, by Cody Rhodes
27. GUNTHER, by Cody Rhodes
NOTE: Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio were technically never eliminated
Winner: Cody Rhodes
He's baaaaaaack!@PatMcAfeeShow is here on 🎧 for the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/ymPeKnRy9D
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣: @Gunther_AUT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZYkd90IgIX
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣: @WWESheamus #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/c7y0Eilxx6
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
3️⃣: @mikethemiz #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6zX9EiacEc
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
4️⃣: @TrueKofi #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/aJWbbvHfSg
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
5️⃣: @JohnnyGargano #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5W6HGsdYdi
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
6️⃣: @AustinCreedWins #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/rf0Qov354S
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
HERE FOR THIS.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LK4TSF3T9N
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
7️⃣: @realKILLERkross #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/w8ICSk1mTH
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
8️⃣: @WWEGable #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IvPN8uCsbU
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
9️⃣: @DMcIntyreWWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/C7VS8g5QGA
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣2️⃣: @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/M7smqsuiuL
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣3️⃣: @fightbobby #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0QTE0eRyCv
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! pic.twitter.com/vW8PtO9I0F
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
It's a RUMBLE-ROONIE!
2-time WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x gave us a massive #RoyalRumble moment! pic.twitter.com/Lhj72ULDAd
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣4️⃣: @BaronCorbinWWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DvhYMfHljm
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣5️⃣: @WWERollins #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/79Mt72Tkl9
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣6️⃣: @otiswwe #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IclZO5bZFF
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣7️⃣: @reymysterio ???? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JHzu0tV8xs
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣8️⃣: @DomMysterio35 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6jprYiJ5YN
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
1️⃣9️⃣: @IAmEliasWWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/C9lvP8eabp
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣0️⃣: @FinnBalor #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bKjTnmd6O9
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
The Rated-R Superstar has returned at #RoyalRumble!@EdgeRatedR has his sights set on The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/xzPjs66THS
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣1️⃣: @BookerT5x #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/L1lye3V2KG
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣4️⃣: @EdgeRatedR #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ea9mWxHrbz
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
LOGAN PAUL IS BACK!
The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣8️⃣: @KingRicochet #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FAiKy3WfT8
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
2️⃣7️⃣: Braun Strowman #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Gvm63wqoYg
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Kept you waiting, huh? 😏@CodyRhodes has returned at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/PMLgzwqh7e
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
3️⃣0️⃣: @CodyRhodes #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/egZvsUPnUZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
Can't believe it!@LoganPaul eliminated @WWERollins from the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! 😲 pic.twitter.com/cHpAcEC52x
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
The Road to #WrestleMania just became Rhodes to WrestleMania!!!
Congratulations @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/15XEe4eMQt
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble.
Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
