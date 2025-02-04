It was reported last month that WWE Superstar Apollo Crews suffered an injury during his match with Johnny Gargano on an episode of SmackDown.

Taking to his Instagram account earlier today, Crews announced that he’s undergoing surgery today for a torn pectoral muscle. He wrote,

“Heading into surgery today.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. 👊🏿

And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apollo Crews (@apollowwe)

Penta made his WWE debut on the January 13th episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, and he has nothing but high praise for the WWE locker room.

While speaking with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Penta was asked about how the environment in the WWE locker room is. He said,

“I like this locker room a lot. Everyone here is happy. Everyone is professional.”

When asked about his time working in Lucha Underground and how he’ll use that experience in WWE, Penta stated, “So much. When Lucha Underground started, it was the younger Penta. It was crazy Penta. More intense and violent. Now this Penta I think evolved to this different style. Penta is aggressive but more serious at the same time because WWE has a style. I love this style. Here I will connect with the real Penta.”

At the NXT New Year’s Evil event, Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe to capture the NXT World Championship. Femi will now be defending his title against A-Town Down Under.

During a recent appearance on the “Gabby AF” podcast, Waller addressed the upcoming match. He said,

“Right now, we’re looking at Oba and Trick, and we’ll deal with the (title) situation later on. I know we both [referencing Austin Theory] have unfinished business in NXT. I get very frustrated. When you look at NXT 2.0 and all the changes that happened, I think I was at the forefront of that. When you talk about moments, when you talk about matches, Grayson Waller was all over that. The only people who ever gt any due are Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. If I have to hear those two names again, it’s going to make me sick. Now it’s the same with Trick Williams, Oba Femi, NXT, NXT, NXT. It makes me sick. What, because I didn’t have the championship, all of a sudden I’m not held to the same regard? Now, I’m going to go down there…I think Oba is overrated. Everyone is talking about Oba. Congrats, you’re at the top of the worst NXT male roster of all time. I’m not impressed. Trick Williams, you’ve done some big things in NXT, congrats. You had some college championships. We’re on the main roster. We’re in the NFL. We’re winning Super Bowls. We won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. We’re not going down there just to put on some good TV and make Oba look good. We’re going down there and I want to see if it’s real. I don’t think it is right now. I think Oba Femi is overrated. One of us is taking the NXT Championship and we’re putting it on Adam Pearce’s desk. You’re welcome, lad. We’re on Raw now and we have the NXT Championship. Sorry, Shawn [Michaels]. I know you didn’t want me to win the championship, but now I have it.”

Netflix has announced that for the week of January 27, 2025, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event was the tenth most viewed programming worldwide for the streaming service.

The company has announced that the show drew 2,100,000 views with 9,600,000 hours viewed across the international markets.