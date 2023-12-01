WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field, which will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 7pm ET while the main card starts at 8pm ET.

The official poster is out, and it features Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Judgment Day, Rey Mystery, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, LA Knigt, CM Punk, AJ Styles, GUNTHER, IYO SKY, and more.

You can check out the official poster below: