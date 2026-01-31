The time for WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh has arrived!

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 goes down this afternoon from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Things get started with the Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show, which gets underway at Noon EST. / 9am PST.

That will lead directly into the main premium live event card, which kicks off at 2pm EST. / 11am PST., featuring a four match lineup.

Advertised for today’s highly-anticipated show is AJ Styles vs. Gunther with Styles’ career on-the-line, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the Women’s and Men’s Royal Rumble matches.

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage from Saudi Arabia.