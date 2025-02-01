WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down tonight.

The highly-anticipated premium live event that kicks off the Road to WrestleMania takes place this evening from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 1, 2025 PLE:

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Title Ladder Match)

* DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (WWE Tag Title 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match)

