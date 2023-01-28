– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.

We see footage of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. We also see what happened with Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn’s involvement. The Bloodline is backstage now, and everyone is in deep thought, looking a little worried. Reigns is upset over what happened at SmackDown as he previously ordered Zayn to stay gone until tonight. Reigns yells at Zayn and says he can’t wrap his brain around this… he gives an order, they follow it. It’s simple and the recipe works, it’s why they are where they are. Reigns says Sami couldn’t even follow instructions, and this is why he treats him like a child. Sami is looking for words to say but Jey Uso speaks up and says it was him. Uso says Adam Pearce kicked he and Jimmy Uso out, Sikoa had a match, and Reigns was on his private jet for The Tonight Show, so Jey called an audible and called Sami back to the building. Jey says Sami answered the call, he was there for The Family. This calms Reigns down. Reigns says why are we talking about last night, it’s all about tonight, this is fight night. Reigns says the gameplan is simple – The Usos stay in the back as he wants no trouble because this is a big night. Reigns says Sami will be with him the whole night, attached to his hip. Reigns says tonight is Sami’s night. He asks if Sami is ready. Sami is fired up and ready to go. We get a video package to hype up tonight’s Pitch Black match.

The panel discusses the Pitch Black match now and everyone predicts Wyatt to win, and Lawler believes Uncle Howdy will help. Greg Miller is backstage now. He thanks everyone for the success of WWE’s “This Is Awesome” show on Peacock and the WWE Network. Miller is joined by WWE Hall of Famer JBL now. JBL goes on about how he’s changed from the bad guy he was, so he brought a gift for Miller. He ends up hitting Miller with a pie in the face, then walking off. Back from a break and we get a promo for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Lawler predicts Alexa Bliss will win with Howdy’s help. Booker and Patrick go with Bliss to win as well, while Rosenberg predicts Bianca Belair to retain. We go back outside to Camp, who is with a loud group of fans. One kid predicts Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, while another kid predicts Rhea Ripley will win the Women’s Rumble. The panel sends to a video package on Cody’s comeback. We go back to the panel and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has joined Braxton and crew. Fluffy wants to see Rey Mysterio win the Men’s Rumble tonight. He jokes about Dominik Mysterio. He teases that we may see him in the Men’s Rumble but he’s just joking around. We see footage of WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar and Drew McIntyre picking their Rumble numbers earlier in the day. Kingston and Escobar were happy, but McIntyre was not. Iglesias still wants to see Rey tonight, but he predicts Cody will win. Rosenberg also goes with Rhodes, while Patrick picks Brock Lesnar to win, Booker also goes with Cody. Lawler agrees that Lesnar will win.

Back from a break and we get a promo for tonight’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title match. We also saw Kevin Owens arriving to the arena earlier today. The panel all go with Roman Reigns to retain in the match, believed to be the main event. Kayla signs off and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s big event. The video features country music singer Hardy, and his “Sold Out” single. We’re now live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as the packed crowd cheers. Michael Cole welcomes us an says there’s more than 50,000 fans in attendance. Cole says this is his favorite match of the year, and we are here to officially kick off The Road to WrestleMania 39. We see the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign hanging high. Cole is joined at ringside with Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show but the music interrupts and out comes Pat McAfee to make his big return. The crowd pops big for McAfee, while Cole and Graves act surprised. Mike Rome introduces McAfee as he heads to the ring. McAfee poses in the corners, then stands on the apron to throw a crotch chop to Cole and Graves. McAfee hugs Cole, then offers a handshake to Graves. Graves hesitates and McAfee pulls his hand back. Graves says there’s no way he can sit next to McAfee the whole night. Fans chant “welcome back!” as McAfee sits on the other side of Cole.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

The bell rings as Mike Rome goes over the rules for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The winner will receive a title match at WrestleMania 39. The music hits and out first comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER heads to the ring while Vinci and Kaiser head back to the back. The Ring General marches to the ring and raises his title in the air. Out next comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus heads to the ring at #2 while Butch and Holland head back to the back. Today is Sheamus’ 45th birthday.

Sheamus and GUNTHER meet in the middle of the ring to face off. They have words. GUNTHER strikes first and a brawl breaks out. Sheamus unloads against the ropes. They collide with shoulders. GUNTHER kicks Sheamus and they collide again. GUNTHER with a huge chop. GUNTHER tries to eliminate Sheamus but Sheamus goes for the eyes. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker..

Sheamus tries to dump GUNTHER but he hangs on. Sheamus with knees to the kidneys. The timer counts down and out next is The Miz at #3. Miz runs to the ring and hits the apron but jumps right back to the floor when he sees Sheamus. Sheamus keeps Miz from coming in. Sheamus chases Miz around the ringside area now. Miz runs in but GUNTHER levels him. Sheamus decks GUNTHER. Sheamus unloads on Miz in the corner now. GUNTHER gets involved in the corner as they all three trade shots. GUNTHER tries to dump Sheamus. The timer goes off and out comes WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston at #4.

Kofi goes to the top an leaps off with a crossbody to Miz and GUNTHER. Kofi unloads on all three opponents now, hitting SOS to GUNTHER for a pop. Miz takes a Boom Drop. Sheamus catches Kofi in mid-air and sends him to the apron but he comes back in. Sheamus and GUNTHER trade strikes while Kofi works on dumping Miz. The #5 entrant is Johnny Gargano, returning from a shoulder injury. Gargano takes his time getting to the ring, and flies in with a Spear to Kofi, then an enziguri to GUNTHER. Miz tosses Gargano but he hangs on and fights back in with the big DDT.

Gargano looks to go for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Sheamus shows him how it’s done as fans count along. Sheamus keeps going past 10 as Gargano watches. Gargano superkicks Miz but he hangs on. Sheamus eliminates Miz with a Brogue Kick. They all team up on GUNTHER now. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is out at #6. The New Day team up on GUNTHER, then Sheamus, and then Gargano.

The card for tonight:

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

