– The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They hype tonight’s show and reveal that the WWE Title match will open the show. We get a “By The Numbers” video for The Rumble. Back from a break and Sonya Deville joins the panel. She talks about what happened on SmackDown with Naomi and referee Dan Engler, and how she will be in action for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. We take another break and get a video package for The It Couple vs. The Grit Couple. The panel discusses the match now.

We get a video looking at AJ Styles’ WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. A new backstage promo airs with AJ talking about how he wants to secure his first Rumble win tonight. We see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving backstage as the Kickoff panel sends us to another break. We come back and Kayla sends us to a preview for the new Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin talking to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match and now the panel discusses the bout. We see the RAW split-screen interview with Doudrop and Lynch now. Deville returns to the panel for a discussion on the match. We take another break and come back to footage from the Cricket Wireless 5G Fan Zone with fans giving their picks for the Women’s Royal Rumble.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 5 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

