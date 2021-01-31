– The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, and with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and JBL. The panel goes over tonight’s card. They also plug rapper Bad Bunny performing his “Booker T” single. They confirm that the Women’s Tag Team Titles match will take place on the Kickoff. They also confirm WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show. We go to a video package for that match.

The panel discusses Goldberg vs. McIntyre. We also get talk for Carmella vs. Sasha Banks. Carmella is backstage with her sommelier Reginald now. Carmella is not happy with Reginald and wonders if he has been working his own plan after what happened on SmackDown. She reminds him that he works for her, and he apologizes and says it won’t happen again. She takes a sip of champagne and says it tastes like gold. Sonya Deville has joined the panel now to talk about the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Deville points out how Banks isn’t the only boss in town now, referring to herself. She predicts Carmella to win the title tonight. Booker believes Banks will retain. Lawler and JBL see Reginald being the key to the match. We get a Cricket-sponsored video package and interview with Bianca Belair, looking back at her 2020 Rumble performance. Belair says it will be fun in this year’s Rumble but she wants to be the one to eliminate Bayley. Belair predicts she will be the winner this year. We get more talk for tonight’s show and go to another break.

Back from the break and we get a video package for Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the match before WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts. Dressed as Elmer Fudd, Truth does some comedy over Bad Bunny’s “Booker T” performance, thinking his name is Bugs Bunny instead. Charly sends us to ringside for tonight’s first match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside now. He’s with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions backstage now – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Sarah Schreiber asks Flair about focusing with everything else going on, including the drama with Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair is confident about having the advantage while Asuka believes Jax and Baszler aren’t ready for them.. The music hits and out first comes Asuka. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. Flair is out next and she also gets pyro.

Baszler and Flair lock up to start. Flair takes Baszler down with a headlock. They tangle and trade holds now. They break and Flair levels Baszler with a shoulder. Asuka tags in and takes over as they double team Baszler with kicks and chops in the corner. Asuka takes Baszler down and kicks her again. Baszler comes back and drops Asuka, then levels her with a kick. Jax tags in and toys some with Asuka. Asuka catches a big right hand and applies an Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax powers out but Asuka kicks her. Flair tags in and knees Jax in the gut. Flair fights Jax off as she gets sent to the apron, and also kicks Baszler off the apron as she charges. Flair goes for a pin on Jax but she kicks out. Flair with a running knee in the corner. Asuka tags back in and unloads with forearms but Jax shoves her away, then levels her with a clothesline. Baszler tags in and stomps Asuka for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Asuka now and focuses on the arm.

More back and forth between the two teams. Asuka and Jax go at it now. Jax nails a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Flair breaks it up for a pop. Flair goes back to the apron and yells at Asuka for the tag. Baszler also waits. Baszler tags in as does Flair. Flair strikes first and then delivers a bunch of chops. Flair launches Baszler and kips up for a big pop.

Flair misses in the corner but catches her for a backbreaker. Jax runs in but Flair kicks her leg out. Flair delivers a double Natural Selection to the challengers and covers Baszler for a close 2 count.

Flair goes to the top but Jax runs interference to help Baszler, bringing Flair down. Baszler comes back in and ends up delivering a big running knee to the face. Flair kicks out at 2. Flair gets sent into the turnbuckle face-first. Asuka leaps off the steel steps to take Jax down on the floor. Baszler sends Asuka over the announce table. Flair goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, taking both challengers down for another pop. Flair brings Baszler back into the ring but the music hits and out comes The Nature Boy.

Flair seethes as she enters the ring. Ric is all smiles on the stage. Baszler rolls Flair from behind for a 2 count. Flair levels Baszler with a boot. Lacey Evans distracts Flair from the apron but she retreats. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it to Baszler but Evans breaks it up and the referee doesn’t see it. Flair takes out Evans through the ropes. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch on Flair. Ric checks on Evans at ringside. Flair drops Baszler and applies the Figure Four again but Evans hits her with a Woman’s Right loaded with a foreign object Ric gave her, while Jax has the referee distracted. Jax tags in and delivers a leg drop to Flair for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Evans and Ric celebrate on the ramp as the new champions stand tall with the titles in the ring. We go to replays. Baszler and Jax continue celebrating as Flair recovers.

– We get a video package on the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and more discussion from the panel. We get a shot of Goldberg’s locker room door as the Kickoff comes to an end.

– The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the pyro goes off and Tom Phillips welcomes us to the beginning of The Road to WrestleMania 37. Fans cheer from the virtual crowd.

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The familiar music starts up for tonight’s opener and we go backstage to the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant “Goldberg!” as security escorts him through the backstage area. Goldberg makes his entrance as the pyro goes off on the stage. Goldberg hits the ring as we cut to a video package for this match. Out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with his sword entrance.

Drew hits the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes off to a pop. Drew and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as the two competitors talk trash in the middle of the ring. The trash talking continues as the referee raises the title. Drew strikes first and then delivers a big Spear out of nowhere.

Drew follows Goldberg to the floor and attacks. Goldberg counters and sends Drew into the steel ring steps. The match has not officially started. Goldberg charges and sends Drew flying through the barrier with a Spear. Goldberg returns to the ring as the referee checks on McIntyre. The match still has not started.

Drew returns to the ring but he’s clutching his ribs. Goldberg waits. Drew tells the referee to ring the damn bell as he checks on him. Goldberg charges but Drew rocks him. Drew then immediately nails a Claymore Kick for a close 2 count. Drew goes for another Claymore but it’s ducked. Goldberg delivers a Spear. Goldberg waits in the corner for Drew to get back up. Goldberg delivers another Spear but Drew kicks out just in time for a pop.

Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but delivers a knee to stun Drew again. Goldberg delivers the Jackhammer in the middle of the ring but Drew kicks out. Goldberg can’t believe it.

Goldberg goes for a Spear in the corner but he hits hard as Drew moves. Drew waits in the opposite corner now. Goldberg slowly turns around and Drew levels him with a Claymore. Drew covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall with the title, raising it in the air as fans cheer. We go to replays. The music stops as Goldberg and Drew stare each other down. Goldberg walks over and nods several times in a show of respect. They shake hands and embrace as Drew’s music starts back up. Goldberg raises Drew’s hand as the crowd cheers them on. Drew is all smiles before they embrace again. Goldberg makes his exit as Drew looks on. Drew goes to the corner and raises the WWE Title with the WrestleMania 37 sign hanging in the background.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

Back from a break and Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Out first for the next match comes Carmella with her sommelier, Reginald. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Carmella waits in the ring as we go backstage to Kayla Braxton with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Banks laughs at the idea of the odds being stacked against her because when you’re the best, you find a way to win. Banks is ready for their tricks because in the end, she will be the one drinking the finest champagne of Carmella’s tears. She goes on and looks ahead to defending at WrestleMania 37. We go back out and Banks makes her entrance to a pop as the pyro goes off.

Carmella blocks a Banks Statement to start but goes outside to regroup. She comes back in and they go back and forth. Banks with a big slap and a smile as Carmella sells it. Banks warns Reginald that she’s watching him. Banks keeps control but Reginald gets on the apron. Banks sends him off to the floor face-first, but the distraction allows Carmella to take over.

Carmella leaps off Reginald’s back at ringside and clotheslines Banks against the announce table. Carmella works Banks over but brings it back in for a 2 count. Carmella with back elbows in the corner now as the referee warns her and fans boo. Carmella takes Banks to the corner and ties her up on the ropes with the submission as the referee counts to 5 and warns her. Carmella poses at ringside as fans boo her.

Carmella comes back in and stalls some, allowing Banks to be ready to attack. Banks tries to slam Carmella but she counters and drops Banks by her hair for a 2 count. Carmella grounds Banks with a headlock now, talking trash as the crowd tries to rally.

Carmella runs into an elbow in the corner but she turns it back around. Banks ends up hitting the Meteora from the top but she lands hard on her knee and sells it. Banks charges but Carmella sends her into the ropes. Carmella ties Banks’ hair around the bottom rope and stomps away while she’s trapped. The referee warns her and fans boo louder. Carmella yells in Banks’ face while she’s down on the mat. The boos get louder. Carmella wraps Banks’ hair around the bottom rope again and works the champ over as a “you suck!” chant breaks out.

Banks kicks Carmella away and then sends her into the second turnbuckle face-first. Banks drops Carmella in the opposite corner and keeps control with more offense. Banks with double knees in the corner for a 2 count. Banks with the Three Amigos suplexes in the middle of the ring but the third is blocked with a knee strike. Carmella tosses Banks out of the ring but Reginald catches her. Banks counters and sends Reginald flying with a headscissors. Banks rocks Reginald and he stumbles around. The referee ejects Reginald from ringside as fans pop.

Carmella runs and nails a suicide dive while Banks is distracted. Carmella brings it back in the ring but Banks kicks out just in time. Carmella argues with the referee about sending Reginald to the back. Banks rolls Carmella into a 2 count, and another. Banks ducks a shot and back-slides Carmella for a 2 count. Banks with a suplex. Banks goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Carmella gets her knees up. Carmella with a drop toe hold into the Code of Silence submission.

The referee checks on Banks as Carmella tightens the Code of Silence. Banks counters and nails a sliding knee. Carmella recovers first. They both slowly get up. Banks misses the Backstabber. Banks gets sent to the apron but she fights back in. Banks goes to the top and flies but Carmella superkicks her in mid-air. Carmella drops Banks with another superkick for a close 2 count. Carmella can’t believe it, showing frustration now. Carmella drags Banks over but Banks counters and pulls her into the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Carmella taps out for the finish.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, the music hits as Banks stands tall and raises the title. We go to replays. Carmella sulks at ringside as Banks raises the title in the air with the WrestleMania 37 banner hanging high.

– Back from a break and The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E are backstage. Big E is asking about Woods’ recent beatdowns by RETRIBUTION. Big E asks Woods for just 60 minutes tonight so they can be rewarded by The Wrestling Gods… Sami Zayn interrupts, with his documentary film crew behind him. Sami says The Wrestling Gods already did enough when they gave Big E his title. Sami rants until Kofi Kingston jumps in out of nowhere, revealing his return from the jaw injury. They disrespect Sami and laugh him off. Kofi reveals that he is not cleared but that wasn’t going to stop him from representing and wearing this sick new gear they have. Kofi goes on about supporting each other and reminds them of the rule that says when one of them wins the Royal Rumble, they all win the Royal Rumble. The New Day gets hyped up together to end the segment.

– We go back to the arena and Spanish rapper Bad Bunny is on the stage with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Bunny starts performing his “Booker T” single while Booker stands there in the same camouflage gear he had on in the music video, which is his old G.I. Bro attire. Bunny hands the mic to Booker to end the song and he asks, “Can you dig it, sucka?!” The pyro goes off again as Cole plugs the Bad Bunny merchandise on WWE Shop.

– Cole and Graves lead us to the Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

We go back to the ring and Mike Rome goes over the rules for the Women’s Royal Rumble. Out first comes Bayley at #1. Bayley stops on the ramp and the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips is at ringside with Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler for this match. Bayley has “Cole” shaved into the back of her head and says something about challenging Michael Cole if she wins. Out next comes Naomi in the #2 spot, making her return.

Naomi taunts Bayley as she hits the ring but Bayley isn’t impressed. Bayley talks some trash in the middle of the ring. Naomi catches a kick and unloads with forearms. They run the ropes and Naomi takes her down with a hurricanrana. Naomi with a big kick to the face. Naomi mounts Bayley in the corner but Bayley turns it around. Naomi with a springboard kick and a Rear View. Naomi tries to dump Bayley but she hangs on. Bayley fights back in and clotheslines her. Bayley tries to dump Naomi as the timer starts up. The #3 entrant is Bianca Belair to a pop.

Belair hits the ring and dropkicks Bayley, then kips up for a pop. Belair tries to dump Bayley but she hangs on. Bayley fights back in but gets caught with a big Spinebuster. Belair with a big moonsault to Bayley. Naomi and Belair go at it now. Naomi avoids an elimination, as does Belair. Belair sends Naomi to the apron and Bayley tries to dump both of them. The #4 entrant is Billie Kay. Kay comes out with her resume and 8×10 photos. Belair and Naomi work on Bayley in the corner.

Kay goes and takes a seat with the announcers, putting on a headset for commentary. She passes out her resume and photos as the action continues in the ring. Kay says she’s thinking about joining the match. Belair almost gets eliminated by Bayley but she brings it back in. The timer starts up and the #5 entrant is Shotzi Blackheart from WWE NXT. Shotzi rides her mini-tank out. Kay has decided she wants to join Shotzi and enter the match together. Shotzi fires her tank projectile at Kay. Shotzi hits the ring and fights Bayley off. Shotzi flies off the top with a missile dropkick to Bayley. Shotzi unloads on Belair now, then Naomi. Shotzi sends Naomi to the apron, then hits a big running senton to Belair. Kay goes back to the announcers.

The #6 entrant is new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Kay approaches her to team up but Baszler punches her 8×10, then drops her at the bottom of the ramp. Baszler goes in and rocks Shotzi, then Naomi, then Belair. Baszler with a big knee to Shotzi, then knees to Naomi and to Bayley. Baszler drives Naomi into the mat. Shayna works on Belair at the ropes. Shotzi tries to dump Bayley. Naomi helps Belair work on Baszler. The timer starts up again and the #7 entrant is Toni Storm from NXT. Kay approaches Storm and offers a handshake but Storm just stares at her and keeps walking. Storm and Shotzi go at it in the ring. Storm drops her on her head. Storm with a big suplex to Bayley next. Storm with corner splashes to Shotzi and Naomi now. Naomi with a Rear View to Storm as Kay re-joins the announcers. Baszler eliminates Blackheart.

The #8 entrant is Jillian Hall making her WWE return. Kay is thrilled. Kay runs over as Hall sings on her way to the ring. Kay offers her resume and 8×10, and wants to team up. Hall likes the “Billie and Jillian” team name. They enter the ring together, unloading on Naomi and Bayley. They hit a double suplex on Naomi now. Hall with a cartwheel to Naomi. They try to dump Naomi but she hangs on. Bayley attacks Baszler. The #9 entrant is Ruby Riott.

Riott hits the ring and runs wild. Storm and Riott go at it now. Storm with a big German suplex. Kay interrupts a suplex from Storm to Riott, allowing Riott to superkick Storm. Kay and Hall attack Riott now but she just walks away from them. The #10 entrant is Victoria making her WWE return.

Victoria marches to the ring as Bayley pleads with her as a fan. She drops Bayley instead. Victoria rocks Storm and others, then Kay and Hall at once. Victoria levels Bayley again, then Riott with the big sideslam. Victoria scoops Bayley and slams her again. Victoria is dropkicked by Naomi out of nowhere. Naomi kicks Victoria out but she goes through the ropes. She fights back in and launches herself over the top with a leg drop. The #11 entrant is Peyton Royce. Royce takes her time getting to the ring. Riott and Royce go at it now. Royce unloads and sends her to the apron but she hangs on. Royce attacks Victoria now. Kay and Royce reunite The IIconics to double team Victoria but they have some issues. Bayley breaks it up. Royce levels Bayley with her version of Victoria’s Widow’s Peak. Victoria attacks Peyton and hits the Widow’s Peak. The #12 entrant is Santana Garrett from NXT.

Santana hits the ring and goes at it with Storm. Santana fights off Ruby and splashes them both in the corner. Santana works on Ruby now. Victoria and Belair go at it. Kay works on Baszler in the corner. Storm and Santana work on Ruby now. Belair fights back in after Royce tried dumping her. The #13 entrant is Liv Morgan. Liv runs wild and takes out Bayley, then Belair. Baszler attacks but Liv and Ruby double team her. Jillian ruins their celebration. Jillian turns on Kay now and drops her. Liv and Ruby try to eliminate Hall but she fights back in. Kay eliminates Jillian. Liv and Ruby eliminate Kay. Rhea Ripley is the #14 entrant to a big pop.

Ripley rushes the ring and starts dropping bodies. Ripley eliminates Storm. Baszler eliminates Victoria with the Kirifuda Clutch over the top rope. Ripley eliminates Santana. The #15 entrant is Charlotte Flair to a big pop. Baszler stop Bayley from getting dumped by Naomi. Belair works on Ripley. Flair takes her time getting down the ramp. Liv works on dumping Royce. Flair enters and levels Ripley, then Liv. Flair chops Ripley several times. Ripley fights back. Flair drops her on her head and then kips up again. Flair levels Naomi with a big boot. Bayley eliminates Ruby by going under the bottom rope and powerbombing her to the floor as she tried to do the same to Royce. Dana Brooke is the #16 entrant.

Dana rocks Ripley and flies off the top to dropkick Liv and Bayley at once. Dana goes back to the top with a senton to a group of Superstars. Brooke stands tall for a pop now. Baszler and Flair are tied up in the corner. Brooke misses a cartwheel elbow on them in the corner, but then rocks Belair in the other corner. Brooke drops Bayley now, then goes to work on Ripley. Royce tries eliminating Liv. Royce eliminates Liv, saving Bayley. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is the #17 entrant.

Torrie enters and hits a swinging neckbreaker to Naomi, then drops Belair. Torrie takes out Dana next, then Bayley. Peyton talks trash but Torrie hits a suplex. Torrie drops Flair next. Dana sends Ripley flying across the ring. Dana tries to dump Ripley but she hangs on. Dana tries again but Ripley powerbombs her on the apron. Dana is eliminated. The music for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hits for #18 and out he comes strutting. Lacey Evans is out next with Ric’s robe on. Charlotte is furious in the ring as this is the same robe she had on. Naomi grabs Flair from behind but gets decked. Evans struts to the ring as Charlotte watches. Evans enters the ring with the robe on but Flair drops her from behind. Flair unloads on Evans while she’s down. Evans rolls under the bottom rope and Flair follows, beating her up at ringside, pulling the robe off her.

Ripley works on Baszler in the ring now. Bayley has Royce down. Flair comes back and eliminates Royce. Torrie fights back in from the apron but Baszler eliminates her with a knee. Mickie James is out at #19 now. She decks Evans at ringside before entering. Bayley was eliminated by Belair as Mickie made her entrance. Bayley throws a fit at ringside.

Mickie and Flair have words and they go at it. Flair unloads with chops. Belair is down in a corner by herself. Naomi works on Ripley. Mickie goes to the top and sends Flair flying with a scissors. Baszler is also down in a corner by herself. Flair works on dumping Mickie but she hangs on. The #20 entrant is Nikki Cross. She rushes the ring and drops Baszler, Belair, Naomi, then stands tall and yells out. Cross splashes Flair, then Evans, then Baszler, then Belair and James at once. Cross with a bulldog to Belair, then a crossbody to Baszler. Ripley grabs Cross but gets rocked with a throat shot. Cross with a big tornado DDT to Ripley. Mickie works on dumping Naomi now. Cross drops Flair. Evans works on Baszler. The #21 entrant is Alicia Fox making her return.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes out as soon as Fox enters the ring. She yells at him and he tries to run away but here comes Drew Gulak, Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and other 24/7 Title contenders. Fox helps him fight them off. Fox rolls Truth up to become the new 24/7 Champion. The #22 entrant is Mandy Rose as Fox raises the title in the air and dances around with it.

Rose hits the ring and decks Fox. Rose and Fox brawl around now. Evans and Baszler work on Belair. Flair works on Cross. Rose eliminates Fox. Truth rolls Fox up at ringside and wins the WWE 24/7 Title back. Other Superstars chase Truth away through the crowd. Fox follows them.

Rose drops Cross now. Rhea goes to work on Evans. The #23 entrant is Dakota Kai. Kai hits the ring and levels Cross, then Mickie, then brawls with Ripley. Flair works on Belair in the corner. Rose works on Evans in another corner. Kai and Ripley go at it some more. Cross works on dumping Baszler. Evans fights Flair off. Evans eliminates Mickie with a Woman’s Right. Belair almost eliminates Naomi but she hangs on. The #24 entrant is Carmella.

Ripley ends up eliminating Kai and Rose as Carmella takes her time getting to the ring while Reginald hydrates her. Cross sends Carmella back out but Reginald catches her. Cross charges but Carmella rocks her from the apron. Carmella eliminates Cross. Tamina Snuka is out at #25. Tamina superkicks Reginald at ringside after he caught Carmella. This also eliminates Carmella as her foot touches the ground.

Snuka enters the ring and faces off with Ripley. They start brawling in the middle of the ring to a big pop. Belair sends Naomi over to the apron but she hangs on. Baszler works on dumping Flair. Evans and Ripley work on Snuka. Naomi is kicked to the floor by Evans and Belair but she lands on her back and keeps her feet int he air. Naomi grabs Belair’s hair and pulls herself back into the match. Belair stops her from using her hair but Naomi is already back in. They both swing each other to both get back into the ring. The #26 entrant is Lana making her return.

Lana walks down and stops at ringside, taking it all in. She enters the ring and tries to dump Ripley, who was working on Evans. Snuka decks Lana. Snuka beats on Lana in the corner now. Naomi with the big running split to Belair. Belair gets tossed but she hangs on and decks Naomi on the way back in. Flair works on Baszler in a corner. Lana fights back with Snuka. Lana runs over and tries to dump Evans now. The #27 entrant is Alexa Bliss.

Bliss droops Naomi, Lana, Snuka and Ripley, while smiling for a pop Ripley tackles Bliss as she jumps around. Everyone jumps Bliss at once and the crowd boos them. The lights go down some in the virtual crowd. Bliss starts to transform into her darker version in the middle of the ring but Ripley eliminates her before she can fully transform.

The #28 entrant is Ember Moon. She hiss the ring and goes to the top, hitting the Eclipse on Baszler, making her roll to the floor it looks like. Moon drops Ripley next. Moon drops Naomi with a dropkick now. Moon with a double top rope move to Snuka and Flair now. Lana tries to dump Moon. The #29 entrant is new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax as Moon drops Lana. Jax helps Baszler up at ringside and they hit the ring together, unloading on Evans and Naomi.

Baszler eliminates Evans. Moon goes for Baszler. Jax eliminates Moon. The champs double team Naomi now and she’s eliminated. Jax and Baszler have some words over Snuka with Jax apparently standing with her family. Snuka and Baszler go at it. Snuka ends up eliminated by both Jax and Baszler now. Jax and Baszler start fighting each other now. Ripley attacks Baszler to break it up. Jax goes for Flair. Baszler slams Ripley on her face. Jax grabs Baszler and tosses her for the elimination.

Lana jumps on Jax’s back but gets slammed. Jax stalks Lana and she jumps through the ropes. Jax follows and chases her around the ring, then back in. Lana slaps Jax. Jax charges but Lana dumps her over the top rope, eliminating her. Jax is furious. The #30 entrant is Natalya now.

Jax and Baszler drop Natalya at ringside now. They enter the ring and attack others, including Ripley, then Belair, then Flair. The referee orders the champs out of the ring and they finally leave after some chaos. They stop at Natalya as fans boo. Jax rolls Natalya in the ring. It’s down to Natalya, Flair, Belair, Ripley, and Lana now. Natalya checks on Lana and hugs her. Natalya attacks Lana from behind and drops her. Natalya eliminates Lana.

Natalya levels Flair with the discus clothesline. Natalya beats Belair down in the corner now. Natalya sends Belair to the apron but she hangs on. Ripley approaches but Natalya drops her on her head. Ripley counters and fights with Natalya some more. Natalya has her on the apron now. Belair runs over and eliminates Natalya for a pop. It’s down to Flair, Ripley and Belair now.

Flair smiles as she looks around the ring. Belair also sees what’s happened. All three Superstars get to their feet as the crowd cheers them on. They meet in the middle of the ring and start brawling. Flair gets double teamed and beat down. Flair fights them off with a kick and a forearm. Flair launches Belair over her head. Flair points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign while staring at Ripley. They brawl now. Flair and Ripley trade counters at the ropes. Flair drops Ripley. Flair charges with a big boot but Ripley ducks and sends her to the apron but she hangs on. Ripley runs into a boot. Belair runs with a cartwheel and stuns Flair on the apron. Belair and Ripley knock Flair off for the elimination with a double team.

Belair is taunting Flair now. Ripley comes from behind and dumps her over the top. They both end up hanging on trying to prevent their feet from touching. They pull back up and are sitting on the apron now, staring at each other. Ripley tells Belair to calm down and not do anything stupid. They slowly crawl back into the ring and start brawling into the corner. They both avoid eliminations. Belair fights back in from the apron now. They both meet in the middle of the ring and drive each other face-first into the mat with handfuls of hair. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

They both get up and continue brawling. Ripley with a kick to the head. Ripely has Belair on her shoulders but she fights off. Belair goes for a Glam Slam but Ripley sends her into the ropes. More big power moves and counters now. The Riptide and KOD are blocked. They tangle some more and Belair knocks Ripley over the top rope for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, the music hits as Belair gets emotional and begins celebrating. We go to replays. Charly Caruso enters the ring for an interview. Belair is emotional now. She’s been telling everyone but now she showed everyone and she’s going to be The EST at WrestleMania. She gives a shout-out to her parents and husband Montez Ford, and says she did it. The music starts back up and Belair continues the celebration as Tom confirms that she is going to WrestleMania 37. An emotional Belair poses in the corner and points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as the fireworks go off.

– The Miz and John Morrison approach Bad Bunny backstage and congratulate him for his performance. They want Bunny to join them but he’s not interested. They start taking shots at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T until he appears and intimidates them. Booker enters the locker room with Bunny as Miz and Morrison walk off.

– We go to Charly Caruso, Sonya Deville, JBL and Peter Rosenberg on the panel for a discussion on tonight’s happenings. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appears for some comedy. Rosenberg ends up tricking Truth, telling him John Cena is here. Rosenberg takes advantage of the distracted Truth and hits a low blow from behind. Rosenberg then pins Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. Rosenberg leaves with the title.

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Last Man Standing match as Kevin Owens makes his way out. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out next with Paul Heyman. He stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Reigns stops at ringside as Owens stares back at him. Owens opens the ropes and invites Reigns in.

We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and they start brawling. They both go for a Stunner and a Superman Punch early on but can’t hit them. They keep brawling and Reigns hits the Superman Punch. Owens is back up at the 4 count. Reigns attacks again but Owens nails the Pop-Up Powerbomb out of nowhere. The referee counts but Reigns is back up at 4. Reigns goes to the floor to regroup. Owens charges but Reigns gets him on his shoulders. Owens fights out and sends Reigns into the ring post face-first. Reigns sends Owens shoulder-first into the steps.

Reigns rams half of the steel steps into Owens, and again to drop him at the bottom of the ramp. Owens gets up but Reigns drives the steps into him again, dropping him over next to the stage. The referee counts but Owens is back up at 5. Reigns brings the steps over but Owens superkicks him. Reigns goes down but gets back up with Owens’ help. Owens slams his face into the steps several times. Owens slams Reigns face-first into the crowd LED boards now.

Cole and Graves call the action as Owens continues to beat Reigns over next to the crowd. Owens drops Reigns with another steps shot, knocking him onto a table. Owens goes up a level in the crowd but Reigns comes after him. Owens swings a chair but misses Reigns’ fingers. Reigns climbs up on the platform in the crowd with Owens now. Reigns with chair shots to the gut to turn it around. Owens fights back as they trade right hands. Reigns sends Owens’ face into a LED board. They step up to another level in the crowd. Reigns knocks Owens over that LED board to another platform. Reigns tries to climb over the LED screen but Owens superkicks him down. The referee counts as Owens brings a chair over. Reigns is up at 5 but Owens starts hitting his knee with chair shots, then one over the back. Reigns goes back down.

Reigns turns it back around and delivers several chair shots to keep Owens down. Reigns looks to toss Owens from up high but Owens fights back and drops him with a Stunner. Reigns comes back with a Superman Punch. Reigns tosses Owens off the platform up high, through tables and other debris down below. Fans boo and the referee counts as Reigns looks on. Owens crawls and finally gets up at the 9 count. Fans cheer him on and Reigns can’t believe it.

Owens stumbles around through the backstage area now. Reigns is nowhere to be seen as Owens falls and crawls. Owens is now over near another ring that’s set up for working out in. The referee warns him to protect himself or the match will be over. Reigns suddenly appears out of nowhere and runs Owens over with a golf cart.

The referee counts as Reigns gets off the golf cart and stalks him. Owens gets up and fights back but Reigns unloads with right hands to take him back down. Reigns talks some trash and taunts Owens, mentioning his grandfathers looking down on him. This angers Owens as he tackles and mounts Reigns, unloading and calling him a son of a bitch. The crowd pops as Owens runs wild on Reigns, slamming his head into production cases. Owens says his grandfathers are more of a man than Reigns will ever be. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb on top of a production box. Owens climbs on top of a group of cases, then nails a Frogsplash that puts Reigns through a production box.

Owens gets back up at 6 but Reigns is still down. Reigns makes it back up at 9 and fans boo. They’re still in the back area of the stadium, where the extra ring and production cases are. Owens sends Reigns head-first into a ladder to knock it over. Owens grabs a smaller ladder as Reigns makes it back up at the 9 count again. Owens drives the ladder into Reigns’ face. Owens goes for another ladder but stops when he notices a forklift.

Owens grabs the forklift and raises the pallet that has been placed on the forks of it. Owens now climbs on top of the forklift, and goes to the pallet that is on the forks. Owens talks some trash and delivers a huge senton from the pallet on the forks, crashing down below and putting Reigns through a table and other debris. We can hear fans in the ThunderDome chanting “holy shit!” now. Reigns makes it back up at 9 but he falls right back down and starts crawling. Owens stumbles over to Reigns, who is still crawling.

Reigns has blood on his face now and Owens taunts him over it. Owens brings them back through the backstage area. We get a forklift Frogsplash replay as they go through the Gorilla Position area. We see Owens bring Reigns back into the arena now as fans cheer them on. The referee counts while Reigns is down on the stage. Owens leans over in his face and taunts him. Reigns gets up and looks to call Owens off for mercy but it was just a ploy as he nails a Superman Punch out of desperation. Reigns charges and nails a Spear, putting Owens through the LED boards on the stage. Fans boo.

Reigns gets up but Owens is still down. He has to roll off the stage to the floor to make it to his feet before the 9 count rolls to 10. Reigns can’t believe it. Reigns walks around to Owens, who is stumbling around. Owens stumbles into the lighting rig and looks to have burned his arm on one of the large lights. Reigns has spotted Owens now. Reigns limps around and talks trash about how he can’t go home now if he quits. Reigns has a handcuff in his hand it appears. They meet and unload with right hands. Reigns drops Owens. Owens fights back as Reigns tries to cuff his arm. Owens drops Reigns with a Stunner for another big pop. The referee counts. Owens mounts Reigns and delivers more right hands. Owens has the handcuffs now, punching Reigns with them. Owens cuffs Reigns’ arm to the bottom of the lighting rig. Reigns is trapped as the referee starts counting.

Owens has cuffed Reigns so low that he can’t make it to his feet. Owens watches. Reigns pulls the referee into the steel of the lighting rig as he counts to 9. The referee is laid out now. Owens attacks Reigns but Reigns drops him with a low blow. Fans boo Reigns. Heyman comes over with a key to get Reigns free. Another referee runs over to help the original referee. The new referee is counting as Heyman tries to get Reigns free but he’s having trouble. Fans continue booing. We see Owens finally starting to regain his composure. Reigns is finally up to his feet now but still not free from the cuffs. Reigns is finally free from the cuffs. He approaches Owens and has to apply the Guillotine submission.

Reigns tightens the hold and takes them both down to the ground. Owens is gasping for air and fading now. Reigns lets go of the hold and slowly gets back to his feet but Owens isn’t moving. The referee starts counting but Reigns gets up at the 8 count. Owens is still down as the referee makes the 10 count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns’ music hits as he collapses in front of Heyman, who is holding the WWE Universal Title. We see Owens start to move around on the ground now but he’s flat on his back. We go to replays. Reigns stands tall with the title now as we see blood coming from his upper lip. Heyman raises Reigns’ arm in the air and Reigns raises the title to end the segment.

– We get a promo for WrestleMania 37, which is just 69 days away.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Mike Rome does the introduction. The music immediately hits as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out at #1. The pyro goes off and fans cheer Edge on. Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves and Samoa Joe. Randy Orton is out next at #2 as Edge paces in the ring. Edge rushes out of the ring and meets Orton on the stage. Edge beats Orton down the ramp and sends him into the edge of the apron.

Edge brings it in the ring and the bell rings. They brawl in the corner and Orton goes for a cheap shot. Orton goes to the floor for a breather but Edge follows and launches him into the barrier. Edge keeps control and sends Orton into the steel steps, then onto the announce table. Edge wails away while Orton is on top of the table. The #3 entrant is Sami Zayn, who has his film crew with him. Edge and Orton come back in. Sami runs in and takes Edge out with a shot to the knee. Orton also works on Edge. Sami stomps Edge while he’s down.

They keep Edge down with the double team now. The #4 entrant is Mustafa Ali. Ali enters and stares Orton and Sami down. Ali attacks Edge instead, stomping away while he’s down in the corner. Orton and Sami hold Edge now, allowing Edge to work him over with body shots, face strikes and some trash talking. Ali unloads while Edge is held by the other two. Fans boo them. They all try to eliminate Edge as the timer starts up. The #5 entrant is Jeff Hardy. Hardy drops Orton with the Twist of Fate. Hardy fights off Sami and Ali now. Hardy with Whisper In the Wind to both of them for a pop.

Sami blocks the Twist of Fate and Orton drops Hardy with the RKO. Sami yells at Hardy and hypes Orton up. Orton turns on him and drops him with the RKO. Orton drops Ali with the RKO next. Edge with a Spear to Orton for a pop. Orton rolls to the floor for a breather. Edge follows and sends Orton face-first into the ring post, then the announce table a few times. Edge places Orton on top of the table now. The announcers scatter. Edge pulls Orton up but Orton goes for the RKO. It’s blocked and Edge drops Orton face-first into the table. It buckles but doesn’t break. The #6 entrant is SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Edge with a steel chair shot over Orton’s back at ringside. Edge with a chair shot to Orton’s leg now. Officials try to break the Edge – Orton brawl up at ringside. Orton is down selling the chair shots, and he’s bleeding now. Ziggler runs in and eliminates a distracted Hardy.

Edge runs in and attacks Ali, then tries to dump Sami but he hangs on. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Edge. Orton is being checked on by officials still. Edge is triple teamed as the timer starts up. The #7 entrant is Shinsuke Nakamura as Edge hangs on. Nakamura runs in and goes at it with Ziggler in the middle of the ring. Nakamura drops him and nails a sliding knee. Orton appears to be selling a leg injury at ringside. Nakamura kicks Sami in the back of the head in the corner. Referees are taking Orton away from ringside now as he limps. The #8 entrant is Carlito.

Carlito comes in with his apple and Nakamura wants a bite. This leads to Carlito hitting a Backstabber to Nakamura. We see Orton struggling to get up the ramp. Ali and Carlito go at it but Ali eats a Backstabber. Carlito tosses Sami but he hangs on. Orton is still being helped to the back but moving slowly. Nakamura and Edge go at it now while Carlito fights off Ali and Ziggler. The #9 entrant is Xavier Woods. Woods storms the ring and unloads on Ali.

Woods tries to dump Sami now but Ali stops him. Ziggler is working on Carlito. Edge is working on Nakamura. The #10 entrant is WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. Big E hits the ring and unloads on Sami. Big E with the Uranage to Ali. Woods drops Sami. Woods places Big E on his shoulders and slams him onto Sami. Woods and Big E with the assisted Big Ending to Sami. The New Day eliminates Sami now. Carlito works on Edge and Nakamura now. John Morrison is out at #11.

Morrison hits the ring and unloads. Morrison with shots for Edge and Carlito now. Woods takes Ali down from the top. Woods tosses Ali but he hangs on. Ziggler tries to dump Woods but he hangs on. Big E saves Woods. Ali eliminates Woods. Big E eliminates Ali. The #12 entrant is Ricochet. Ricochet rushes the ring and springboards in, taking out a big group of Superstars. Ricochet levels Ziggler with a kick. Edge sends Ricochet to the apron but he fights back in. Ricochet takes Edge down and then dropkicks him. Morrison levels Ricochet. Carlito works on Ziggler. Nakamura and Big E trade shots.

