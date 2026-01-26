With the Royal Rumble set to take place this week in Saudi Arabia, fans have been buzzing about one big question …

How does WWE keep its biggest surprises under wraps when the entire roster is traveling overseas?

For months, there’s been speculation about how WWE manages secrecy once talent begins the long journey to Saudi Arabia.

This year, WWE’s charter flight carrying talent is scheduled to depart in the early hours following this week’s episode of Raw.

Once on the ground, talent will remain in Saudi Arabia throughout the week to prepare for both SmackDown and the Royal Rumble event.

In addition to the main charter, there are plans in place to bring in select talent later in the week on their own flights, including potential surprise entrants.

According to WWE sources, there’s actually a growing belief internally that keeping those surprises secret may be easier than in past years.

In previous Saudi trips, the biggest concern was talent being spotted traveling through public airports, with autograph seekers and fans tracking hotels and flight arrivals.

This time around, WWE feels the added privacy of a fully chartered plane, along with more controlled access at private air strips and hotels, significantly reduces the risk of leaks.

Less eyes.

Fewer leaks.

As previously reported, WWE had multiple travel contingencies mapped out following Raw in Toronto, including routes from Montreal to Toronto before heading overseas.

Some talent required alternative transportation, including rented vans, while others were unable to make the Toronto leg of the trip altogether.

Several SmackDown stars are also facing an extended stretch away from home, having already traveled from the blue brand’s last stop directly to Toronto ahead of the Saudi departure.

With logistics tightened and privacy increased, WWE appears confident it can preserve at least a few genuine Royal Rumble surprises this time around.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place this weekend on January 31, 2026, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/31 for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)