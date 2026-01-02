2026 is upon us, and as always, the first premium live event on the WWE calendar is the fan-favorite Royal Rumble show.

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and details are beginning to emerge regarding which WWE stars are expected to be on-site at the first big event to kick off the ‘Road to WrestleMania.’

According to one source, several notable names are currently scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia during Royal Rumble week.

Those slated to be present include Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu, and Dominik Mysterio.

A handful of these talents have been off WWE television recently due to injury-related absences, adding to the intrigue surrounding their status.

One name generating particular interest is Jacob Fatu.

The current belief is that “The Samoan Werewolf” is in good shape as he continues to work toward a WWE return following a lengthy injury absence.

At this time, there is no confirmation on whether any of the listed names will compete in the Royal Rumble matches themselves or be featured elsewhere on the card.

They are all, however, currently scheduled to be in the area for the event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)