– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.

– It’s been confirmed that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is not booked to appear at The Rumble tonight. She is not currently backstage at The Alamodome. Flair was in San Antonio earlier today to film for WWE but she was never scheduled for the Royal Rumble, and has already left town. Flair will defnd her title against Sonya Deville on next week’s SmackDown. It’s unknown if Flair taped a segment to air during The Rumble but if she did, it was taped before she left town today.

