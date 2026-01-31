WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh has arrived.

In a big way!

In addition to a rundown of surprise entrants for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches and several late spoilers and backstage news for WWE Royal Rumble 2026, even more information has surfaced ahead of today’s highly-anticipated premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Added to the list of those expected to serve as surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which is kicking off the PLE portion of today’s event, is WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella. Nikki Bella is also expected for the show, as seen in a leaked photo of her making the trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

WWE has gone to great lengths to keep Brie’s return a surprise, including bringing her in “secretly” to Riyadh.

Additionally, the match order for WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh has arrived, with the following bout order expected for today’s 2026-starting WWE PLE:

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match (opener)

* AJ Styles vs. Gunther (Career On The Line)

* Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match (main event)

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage from Saudi Arabia.

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

