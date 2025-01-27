– Amid rumors of issues between Alexa Bliss and WWE stemming from an apparent contract renegotiation hiccup, the women’s wrestling star resurfaced on social media for the first time in a while on Sunday. She simply shared a heart emoji. Take that for whatever it is worth, which obviously, isn’t much.

🫶🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 26, 2025

– Bronson Reed also made an interesting post on X on Sunday, simply sharing the date of this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event along with the word, “Change.”

02.01.2025

Change. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 27, 2025

– The official X account of First We Feast shared the following footage of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus together on the program’s “Hot Ones Versus” series.

The Banger Bros IMPLODE when @WWE Superstars @drewmcintyre and @wwesheamus face-off on this week’s Hot Ones Versus! 🥵 Can their twenty year friendship hold up to the heat of The Last Dab? 👀 Find out TOMORROW at 1 PM EST on First We Feast’s YouTube Channel. pic.twitter.com/NxpZmBVnyc — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) January 27, 2025

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also took to X today to share the official theme song for WWE Royal Rumble 2025.