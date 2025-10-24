Following Pwinsider’s report that many within Mexican wrestling circles believe Andrade could return to WWE due to a contractual clause, WWE sources have clarified to Fightful Select that as of now, Andrade is not factored into any current creative plans.

When asked about the reported negative feedback on YouTube regarding Jey Uso’s recent battle royal victory, WWE officials reiterated that they don’t put much stock into visible “dislikes,” noting that YouTube hides those metrics publicly and they don’t influence creative decisions.

Despite some speculation, WWE has not teased Edge for any upcoming angle or return. He remains under contract with AEW and has no plans to head back to WWE at this time.

A fake AJ Lee account recently circulated an “update” on her supposed current status. It wasn’t her — so anything said in that post can be dismissed entirely.