Let the WWE vs. AEW holiday wars begin!

WWE announced today that they will be running the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. again following the August 16 episode of SmackDown, as they bring their WWE Holiday Tour to the market head-to-head on the same date and location as the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.

The show will take place on December 28 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., the same day and city as AEW Worlds End 2024, which is also on 12/28 in Orlando, at the Addition Financial Arena.