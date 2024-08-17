Let the WWE vs. AEW holiday wars begin!
WWE announced today that they will be running the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. again following the August 16 episode of SmackDown, as they bring their WWE Holiday Tour to the market head-to-head on the same date and location as the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.
The show will take place on December 28 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., the same day and city as AEW Worlds End 2024, which is also on 12/28 in Orlando, at the Addition Financial Arena.
JUST ANNOUNCED | All of your favorite Superstars will be back in Orlando December 28 for the WWE Live Holiday Tour!
️ https://t.co/Z0hJ3Nbz4x pic.twitter.com/T57ZUfrkOu
— Kia Center (@TheKiaCenter) August 17, 2024