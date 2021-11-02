Season 2 of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this month.

Peacock announced today that two episodes of Ruthless Aggression from season 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 21, which is the day of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and Monday, November 22.

Season 1 of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries premiered back in February 2020 and ran for 5 episodes, each airing for around 1 hour. Hosted by actor Michael Rapaport, the series featured new interviews with top WWE Superstars and officials, with rare and never-before-seen footage that gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE, which ran from 2002-2008.

Peacock also revealed that a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will premiere this month, on Thursday, November 25. Austin’s guest will be Jeff Hardy.

The last Broken Skull Sessions episode aired in late September with Austin interviewing Seth Rollins. Austin interviewed Bobby Lashley in mid-August.

Stay tuned for more.

