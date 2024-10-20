WWE is said to be in talks to return to Australia in 2025.

The West Australian is reporting that WWE officials are currently in negotiations with the Cook government to hold a show in Perth at some point next year.

It is said that the government is keeping “tight-lipped” regarding the negotiations. Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti stated, “We’re constantly pursuing these types of unique and exclusive events that attract visitors to our beautiful State, particularly ones that we know are incredibly popular like UFC and WWE.”

WWE held Elimination Chamber in Perth in February.