During Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn, continuing McIntyre’s storyline of targeting anyone associated with The Bloodline, starting with Zayn.

The finish came when McIntyre nailed Zayn with a Claymore kick.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Liv Morgan successfully retained her WWE Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the match, Morgan took a brutal knee from IYO SKY, which left her with a bloody nose. Despite the injury, Morgan fought back and was able to finish SKY off with an ObLIVion to retain her title.

Following the match, Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring to confront Morgan. The two stared each other down.

Morgan’s title reign currently stands at 204 days.

This is going to be good. The Women's World Championship is on the line NEXT at #SNME! pic.twitter.com/g3Qz6RksHN — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

