WWE returned to “The Hoosier State” this weekend.

In a big way.

The latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special took place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, live at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

As the show was getting underway, Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that 10,714 fans were packed inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the special event.

WWE’s 5/23 Saturday Night’s Main Event featured three title matches, a featured six-woman tag bout and a non-title women’s showdown between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.