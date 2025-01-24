WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be available on several platforms this coming weekend.

Ahead of the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas, sources have confirmed a new platform that the special will be available on.

According to one source, WWE has struck a deal with SiriusXM. The deal calls for the audio of the live broadcast to be made available on NBC Sports Channel 85 on SiriusXM on 1/25.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will also be available on NBC and Peacock.

Make sure to join us here on 1/25 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from San Antonio, TX.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)