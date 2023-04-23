Thanks to Tyler Murphy for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana:

* Ricochet defeated Ivar

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained over The Usos

Intermission

* LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali

* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.