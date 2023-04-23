Thanks to Tyler Murphy for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana:
* Ricochet defeated Ivar
* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville
* Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained over The Usos
Intermission
* LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali
* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler
* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
* Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.