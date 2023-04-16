Thanks to Aaron Schulz for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico:

* Cody Rhodes opened the show to announce that he was not medically cleared to compete. The crowd was not happy but thankfully this was just an angle and not a real injury as he was then attacked by Imperium. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens made the save. Rhodes said he didn’t care if he was cleared or not, he wanted a match

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz. Nakamura got the pin with the Kinshasa

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders. Ricochet hit a 450 Splash on Erik to get the pin

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar. Biggest heat of the night went to Dominik, who used his feet on the ropes to pin Escobar

* Piper Niven defeated Shotzi and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat to earn a title shot later on

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Bobby Lashley. Lashley won by DQ when Theory nailed a low blow to get out of the Hurt Lock

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Piper Niven and Asuka in a Triple Threat

* Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the main event. Biggest pop of the night went to Cody

