The May 24th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event delivered strong numbers for NBC, drawing in 1.969 million viewers, according to Jed I. Goodman. This marks the show’s most-watched episode since its relaunch in December.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the episode earned a 0.54 rating, showing solid performance in the advertiser-coveted age group.

Viewer stats for the show’s streaming on Peacock were not released.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. R-Truth, CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins, as well as Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.