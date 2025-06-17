– The official X account of the USA Network shared some photos and commented on the 12-year anniversary of AJ Lee defeating Kaitlyn on WWE Raw to kick off her historic 295-day reign as WWE Divas Champion. AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) surfaced on social media to respond to the post from the USA Network writing, “Happy anniversary to your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler.”

– Bayley and Big E. joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant as guests on the June 16 episode of the Raw Recap podcast.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest installment of the weekly digital series, “WWE Playlist,” which looks at ‘Amazing Superstar Transformations’ over the years, such as Dominik Mysterio becoming “Dirty” Dom and R-Truth evolving into Ron Killings.

– WWE’s official YouTube channel also shared the latest episode of their “WWE Top 10” digital series. The special edition of the show looks at the ’25 Most Humiliating Moments’ in WWE history, including Seth Rollins getting slimed and Molly Holly getting her head shaved bald.

– Finally, the official promotional poster for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event has been released. The poster features WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg, who will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in the main event of the July 12 show in Atlanta, GA. The text on the top of the poster reads, “No one spared. Everyone speared.”