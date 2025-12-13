“The Greatest of All-Time” retires tonight!

WWE returns live at 8/7c on Peacock this evening from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., as John Cena’s WWE retirement match headlines against “The Ring General” Gunther.

In addition to one of WWE’s biggest stars ever wrapping up his career tonight, the show will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes battling WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans joining forces to challenge WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

