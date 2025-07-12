WWE returns live tonight from “The ATL.”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 special event:

* LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso (WWE U.S. Title)

* Randy Orton (w/ Jelly Roll) vs. Drew McIntyre (w/ Logan Paul)

* Gunther (c) vs. Bill Goldberg (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

