WWE returns live tonight from “The ATL.”
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 special event:
* LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins
* Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso (WWE U.S. Title)
* Randy Orton (w/ Jelly Roll) vs. Drew McIntyre (w/ Logan Paul)
* Gunther (c) vs. Bill Goldberg (WWE World Heavyweight Title)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWR Saturday Night’s Main Event results.